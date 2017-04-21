Friday, April 21

Beautiful large murals come to central Phoenix

Renowned Phoenix muralist, Tato Carareo, was commissioned to work on several large murals at the Crescent Highland apartment building near 16th Street and Camelback. He shows us his beautiful work and how contributing to the community in this way affects him.

For more information, visit: www.crescenthighland.com

Earth Friendly School

Awakening Seed School has been committed to sustainability and Earth friendly practices, since it was founded in 1977. They are excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary in conjunction with Earth Day 2017.

Awakening Seed is an innovative, compassionate learning community that inspires global citizens by fostering curiosity, celebrating uniqueness, and promoting social justice.

Throughout the year, students participate in composting, gardening and healthy cooking/eating practices.

Awakening Seed serves students 12 months old through 4th grade. They are a small, non-profit, private school in the South Mountain area.

They have a website dedicated to healthy eating and children. visit: http://seedfood.awakeningseedschool.org

For more information on the school, visit: www.awakeningseedschool.org

6630 S. 40th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85042

602-454-2606

Handlebar Diner opens in vintage 11-seat diner

Mesa is now getting a "new" vintage diner with Handlebar Diner. For breakfast, expect to find fresh-baked bagels and breakfast burritos. The lunch and dinner menu will feature modern, gourmet spins on comfort food favorites like meatloaf, fried chicken, tamales and enchiladas. Handlebar Diner officially opens April 25th!

For more information, visit: www.HandleBarDiner.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/handlebardiner

5149 S Inspirian Way, Mesa, AZ 85212

Ellsworth & Ray Rd in Mesa

(480) 721-8336

Hours 7:00AM - 12:00AM

Celebrate National Picnic Day with these fun ideas

You still have time to enjoy a picnic outside! What are easy but classy ways to set up a picnic lunch? The Market Restaurant + Bar shows us how to incorporate champagne minis, dirty popcorn and mason jars into your picnic!

For more information, visit The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's at www.themarketphx.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themarketbyjen/ or call:(602) 626-5050

For more information on Jennifer's Catering, visit: www.jenniferscatering.com/ and

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jenniferscatering/ or call: (602) 579-5327

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

3603 E Indian School Rd. Ste A

Phoenix, Arizona, AZ 85018

Eat for a worthy cause at The Original Taste Saturday

The Original Taste is this Saturday, April 22nd at the Scottsdale Waterfront. It will include more than 40 restaurants, including Bottled Blonde, who makes us one of their signature dishes: a pepperoni roll. Proceeds from the Original Taste benefit critical youth programs such as the Phoenix Children's Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale, Ryan House, Foundation for Blind Children, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Jewish Family & Children's Service, Sojourner Center, New Pathways for Youth, UMOM New Day Centers and many more.

For more information, visit: https://www.ec70phx.com/the-original-taste and Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Original-Taste-Scottsdale-Waterfront/163060580417282

Comedian and TV Host Michael Yo performing this weekend

Known as the "Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother," the host of CBS' "The Insider" is performing Friday and Saturday nights at the House of Comedy on High Street in Phoenix.

Michael Yo at House of Comedy on High Street

Friday, April 21st at 7:30pm & 9:45pm

Saturday, April 22nd at 7pm & 9:30pm

Tickets may be purchased online, https://az.houseofcomedy.net/michael-yo or call: 480-420-3553

For more information on the House of Comedy visit: https://az.houseofcomedy.net/

Rick Bronson's House of Comedy

5350 E High St Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-420-3553

Thousands expected to March for Science-Phoenix and Fair

The March for Science - Phoenix and Fair will begin at Cesar Chavez Memorial Plaza (Historic City Hall), 125 W. Washington St., in downtown Phoenix on April 22, 2017 starting with a rally at 10:00. The March proper will start at 11:00 and proceed down Jefferson Street to 5th Street, up to Washington Street and back to 1st Ave, where the Science Fair and speakers will continue until 4:00 PM. Food trucks, water, toilet facilities and FUN will be provided!

The Phoenix March for Science is NOT JUST FOR SCIENTISTS - it is critical for anyone who supports science, science education, and science policy.

For more information, visit: http://www.phxmarchforscience.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/109310896249878/

Maricopa County Animal Care and Best Friends Animal Society partner to saves lives

With 800 dogs and cats currently housed at both of its shelters, Maricopa County Animal Care is getting a little help from its friends: Best Friends Animal Society, that is. The Utah-based organization operates the nation's largest sanctuary for homeless animals and is sponsoring a two-day adoption event at MC Animal Care.

On Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, Best Friends will pay the adoption fees for dogs (over six months of age) and all cats adopted at MC Animal Care shelters. In addition to the special, MC Animal Care will stay open an extra hour on Friday, April 21st to accommodate adopters who many want to stop by on their way home from work. Both MC Animal Care shelters will be open 11am to 7pm on April 21st and 11am to 5pm on April 22nd.

For more information on MC Animal Care and its programs, visit www.maricopa.gov/pets

To learn more about the Best Friend Animal Society visit their website: http://bestfriends.org/

MC Animal Care West (2500 S. 27th Ave, Phoenix) Phone: 602-506-7387

MC Animal Care East (2630 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa) Phone: 602-506-7387