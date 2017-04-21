Chandler tattoo shop raising money for girl nearly shot

The owner of a Chandler tattoo shop wants to help the little girl who almost got shot after an angry customer opened fire at a strip mall.

Earlier this month, the child was injured by flying glass after bullets shattered the windows of a barber shop located next to Damaged Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

"That was one of the most horrible things I have ever seen in my life so I feel like I want to reach out and do something for the family," said Jason Arnold, the owner of Damaged Ink.

Arnold said that on Friday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to midnight, all of the proceeds from tattoos and piercings at Damaged Ink will go to the girl's family.

"It's just a sad situation that we want to like bring some type of positivity to and do something make something good come out of all of this," Arnold explained. "Thank god she's alright. There was definitely an angel watching out for her."

Arnold said Michael Hart, 23, the man accused in the shooting, was in his shop for a tattoo on April 10.

But Hart kept falling asleep and grabbing Arnold's hands.

"He was upset about you know the fact that he still had to pay even though his tattoo was unfinished but I wasn't going to keep tattooing him you know with the situation that was going on," said Arnold.

So Hart allegedly grabbed a gun from a vehicle in the parking lot and started shooting.

"I don't know why anybody would do anything like that," said Arnold.

[Google Map: 590 N. Alma School Rd.]

[Facebook: Damaged Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing]

Damaged Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing

590 n. Alma School Road, 12B

Chandler, Arizona, AZ 85224

480-588-6864

