Dutch Bros fundraiser for victims of deadly crash

The popular coffee shop Dutch Bros will hold a fundraiser today to raise money for the families of the three victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on the I-17 that happened earlier in April.

All proceeds from every drink sold today at their Camelback and Central location will be donated to the families of Keaton Allison and Karli and Kelsey Richardson.

The crash happened in the early hours of April 14 in the northbound lanes of the I-17 near the Greenway exit. The wrong-way driver was Allison, 21, a student at Grand Canyon University who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Wrong-way driver hits, kills sisters on I-17 in Phoenix]

The victims in the crash were sisters Karli, 20, and Kelsey,18, Richardson of North Carolina. Karli was also a student at GCU.

[READ MORE: Victims named in I-17 wrong-way crash]

The coffee company is familiar with all three victims of this deadly crash. Their Facebook post says that Allison was an employee and Karli was a frequent customer.

"We simply are here to offer help and relief to two families during their time of need."

Dutch Bros will also be accepting donations for the families all day at their other locations.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.