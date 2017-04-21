Victim killed in Phoenix bicycle crash identified

Phoenix police identified the man killed in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred early Friday morning near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Devin Williams, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

According to police officials, the bicyclist was riding southbound on 51st Avenue when he went through the red light and hit a truck traveling eastbound on Baseline.

After the impact, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man, stopped after the crash. The driver was not injured and investigators did not notice any signs of impairment, police said.

Police say the intersection will be closed for another 2-3 hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.