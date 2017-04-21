Cardinals release 2017 season schedule

The countdown is on for the start of the regular season for the Arizona Cardinals and fans got their first look at when and where the games will be played.

The National Football League released the entire season schedule on Thursday.

The Red Birds have a tough start to the season with two straight games on the road, first at Detroit and then at Indianapolis.

Their home opener will be a Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 25.

Other notable games include a game in London on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Rams and a Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks at home. The Cardinals also play on Christmas Eve at home against the New York Giants.

The team, which looks to bounce back after a disappointing 2016 campaign, will end the year on New Year's Eve in Seattle.

You can see the full season by clicking/tapping here or below.

