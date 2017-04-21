Homes evacuated due to possible flammable liquid in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
A group of homes was forced to evacuate in a Tempe neighborhood while crews investigate a liquid that could be flammable on Thursday night.
Crews were called out to the area of Southern and Mill avenues around 8:30 p.m.
HAZMAT teams responded to the scene and investigated the situation.
Tempe police confirmed Friday the liquid was "racing fuel" that was illegally dumped.
There were drums that possibly contain flammable liquid in an alley.
Police safely removed the fluid.
