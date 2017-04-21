Homes evacuated due to possible flammable liquid in Tempe

A group of homes was forced to evacuate in a Tempe neighborhood while crews investigate a liquid that could be flammable on Thursday night.

Crews were called out to the area of Southern and Mill avenues around 8:30 p.m.

HAZMAT teams responded to the scene and investigated the situation.

Tempe police confirmed Friday the liquid was "racing fuel" that was illegally dumped.

There were drums that possibly contain flammable liquid in an alley.

Police safely removed the fluid.

@TempePolice & Fire wrkng a hazmat/EOD 3100 blk S. Dromedary;drums of poss flammable liquid in https://t.co/Q4C542mBGu area Dromedary/Geneva pic.twitter.com/FQ9i4FMbaO — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) April 21, 2017

