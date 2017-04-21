Is it high time for a serious show about marijuana? Scottsdale company says yes

Posted: Updated:
CannabisRadio.com is now expanding into television with a show called Cannabis Insight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) CannabisRadio.com is now expanding into television with a show called Cannabis Insight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The company decided to launch a TV show after the success of its election night coverage last November. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The company decided to launch a TV show after the success of its election night coverage last November. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
New Frontier projects the legal cannabis market will grow to $24.1 billion by 2025, so they are betting it wont be hard to cultivate a crop of fans. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) New Frontier projects the legal cannabis market will grow to $24.1 billion by 2025, so they are betting it wont be hard to cultivate a crop of fans. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
CannabisRadio is currently editing and shopping the pilot, so there is no firm air date. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) CannabisRadio is currently editing and shopping the pilot, so there is no firm air date. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Scottsdale business thinks it’s high time for a serious television show about marijuana.

CannabisRadio.com has been producing live audio podcasts on all things pot since 2015, but the company is now expanding into television with a show called “Cannabis Insight.” The company shot the pilot episode April 7.

“This project is really meant to go into the living rooms of what we call the ‘silent majority,’” said co-founder Daron Babin. “We're looking at hitting that mainstream America audience, and mainstream is interested in this.”

Babin said the company decided to launch a TV show after the success of its election night coverage this November. CannabisRadio.com produced a live six-hour video broadcast with reports and results from each state considering a marijuana initiative.

"There was such an amazing demand from a mainstream audience that wanted news on cannabis," said Babin.

And he thinks that demand is only growing. On Wednesday, West Virginia became the 29th state to allow marijuana for medical use. Eight states and Washington, D.C. allow recreational use.

That means 95 percent of Americans live in a state that allows some form of marijuana use, said Giadha Aguirre De Carcer of New Frontier Data, a research company that analyzes the cannabis industry.

“The industry today is a $6.6 billion industry. It is growing at 16 percent compound annual growth rate. That makes it one of the fastest growing industries in the United States,” she said.

New Frontier Data is co-producing the show.

“The idea here is to elevate the discussion around this plant. It's not all about getting high and partying,” Aguirre De Carcer said.

Marijuana-centric TV shows and documentaries are not new, said CannabisRadio.com co-founder Brandy Shapiro-Babin. Netflix announced Thursday it will stream “Disjointed” in August, a comedy about a Los Angeles dispensary owner starring Kathy Bates. What makes “Cannabis Insight” different – and perhaps the first of its kind – is the content, she said.

Hosted by CannabisRadio personality Russ Belville, the show features industry research, analysis, and news on a range of topics including investment, “Canna-tourism,” taxation, cultivation, legislation and more.

“We'll talk about women in [the marijuana] business and diversity,” said Babin.

“We look at the impact of medical applications specifically to veterans and NFL players,” said Aguirre De Carcer.

New Frontier projects the legal cannabis market will grow to $24.1 billion by 2025, so they are betting it won’t be hard to cultivate a crop of fans.

CannabisRadio is currently editing and shopping the pilot, so there is no firm air date. But Shapiro-Babin said the show will air sometime this year.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack