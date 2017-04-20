Second person has died after officer-involved shooting in Glendale

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Brandon Pequeno, 25, died after an officer involved shooting in Glendale. Brandon Pequeno, 25, died after an officer involved shooting in Glendale.
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Glendale officials say a second person had died after an officer-involved shooting last week.

Glendale Police spokesman Sgt. Scott Waite said the 17-year-old girl passenger who was shot Thursday by police during a felony traffic stop has died.

Authorities believed the car being driven by 25-year-old Brandon Pequeno was stolen when they tried to pull it over at an apartment complex on the 5200 block of West Northern Avenue.

The police officers pinned the car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, said Smith. That's when the driver, Pequeno, began ramming other cars in an attempt to get away.

Three Mesa police officers fired their guns at the car, hitting Pequeno and the 17-year-old girl in the car. Another passenger, a 25-year-old man, also in the car was not injured. No officers were hurt.

According to Smith the East Valley task force involving U.S. Marshals Service, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa Police Department, Chandler Police Department and Tempe Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack