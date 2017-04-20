Second person has died after officer-involved shooting in Glendale

Brandon Pequeno, 25, died after an officer involved shooting in Glendale.

Glendale officials say a second person had died after an officer-involved shooting last week.

Glendale Police spokesman Sgt. Scott Waite said the 17-year-old girl passenger who was shot Thursday by police during a felony traffic stop has died.

Authorities believed the car being driven by 25-year-old Brandon Pequeno was stolen when they tried to pull it over at an apartment complex on the 5200 block of West Northern Avenue.

The police officers pinned the car in the parking lot of the apartment complex, said Smith. That's when the driver, Pequeno, began ramming other cars in an attempt to get away.

Three Mesa police officers fired their guns at the car, hitting Pequeno and the 17-year-old girl in the car. Another passenger, a 25-year-old man, also in the car was not injured. No officers were hurt.

According to Smith the East Valley task force involving U.S. Marshals Service, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa Police Department, Chandler Police Department and Tempe Police Department.

Still an active scene. Northern closed in both directions between 51st Ave and 53rd Ave. Suspects' identity not released. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/Sql90NYQEG — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) April 21, 2017

2 suspects shot in officer involved shooting near Northern and 51st Ave. No officers injured. Suspects' condition unknown. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/8U1mTS2EsR — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) April 21, 2017

Update: Other agency 998. Officers are ok. 2 subj sustained GSW, unk level of injuries. Glendale PD assuming investigation. More to follow — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 21, 2017

The police incident is located near 52 Northern Ave. There are no outstanding suspects. PIO is enroute to scene. Media stage 51 Northern nwc — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 21, 2017

51st Ave to 55th Ave is shut down for police incident. Please avoid the area. Media staging will be at northwest corner of 51st & Northern — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) April 21, 2017

