Parent Pays it Forward to Chandler Art Teacher

Posted: Updated:
Parent Clint Potts Pays it Forward to Hamilton High School art teacher Karen Tabor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Parent Clint Potts Pays it Forward to Hamilton High School art teacher Karen Tabor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Potts has seen first hand what a difference Tabor is making. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Potts has seen first hand what a difference Tabor is making. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The cool pictures. The stylish shoes. The one of a kind paintings.

Hamilton High School in Chandler has some talented artists, and art teacher Karen Tabor is one of the reasons why.

Parent Clint Potts has seen first hand what a difference Tabor is making.

"All teachers are special, but Mrs. Tabor is one of those above and beyond kind of teachers," said Potts. "She's so giving of herself and her time."

Potts' daughter Cassidy has found her voice as an artist in Mrs. Tabor's class, recently winning a national art award.

"Whether it's music, dance, ceramics or drawing, they can find creativity in that and self-worth," said Tabor. "When I hear students say, 'I can let down my hat and just have freedom,' that's a biggie for me."

The Potts wanted to thank Mrs. Tabor for all the time and money out of her own pocket she spends on her students, so they reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Chandler art teacher.

A CBS 5 news crew was there when they surprised her in class.

"I reached out to Channel 5 news and suggested you be honored with the Pay it Forward award for all that you do," Potts said. "She is so giving that despite living on a teacher salary. She is willing to share with her students. On behalf of Channel 5, we'd like to give you $500."

"There are so many amazing kids and parents out there, and for me to be singled out like this, and there are so many great teachers, I can't put into words what it means, other than to say, 'thank you,.'" Tabor said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack