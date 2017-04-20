Parent Pays it Forward to Chandler Art Teacher

Potts has seen first hand what a difference Tabor is making. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The cool pictures. The stylish shoes. The one of a kind paintings.

Hamilton High School in Chandler has some talented artists, and art teacher Karen Tabor is one of the reasons why.

Parent Clint Potts has seen first hand what a difference Tabor is making.

"All teachers are special, but Mrs. Tabor is one of those above and beyond kind of teachers," said Potts. "She's so giving of herself and her time."

Potts' daughter Cassidy has found her voice as an artist in Mrs. Tabor's class, recently winning a national art award.

"Whether it's music, dance, ceramics or drawing, they can find creativity in that and self-worth," said Tabor. "When I hear students say, 'I can let down my hat and just have freedom,' that's a biggie for me."

The Potts wanted to thank Mrs. Tabor for all the time and money out of her own pocket she spends on her students, so they reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Chandler art teacher.

A CBS 5 news crew was there when they surprised her in class.

"I reached out to Channel 5 news and suggested you be honored with the Pay it Forward award for all that you do," Potts said. "She is so giving that despite living on a teacher salary. She is willing to share with her students. On behalf of Channel 5, we'd like to give you $500."

"There are so many amazing kids and parents out there, and for me to be singled out like this, and there are so many great teachers, I can't put into words what it means, other than to say, 'thank you,.'" Tabor said.

