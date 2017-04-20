Crash kills 2 adults, seriously injures 2 children in north Phoenix

Two people were killed following a crash Thursday afternoon near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane in north Phoenix, police said.

The driver, a man, and a female passenger, were killed after their vehicle drove into a middle, left-turn lane and collided with a pickup truck, according to a news release.

An 8-year-old girl was also critically injured in the crash and a 3-year-old boy was in serious, but stable condition. The boy was properly restrained in the back seat, police said.

The 49-year-old man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to speak with police. The driver was not impaired, according to a news release.

Phoenix Fire said that the crash is an example of how car seats can prevent serious injury in a crash for children up to age 8.

Investigators learned the driver of the passenger vehicle had a medical history and it was possible he was having a "medical event" at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.