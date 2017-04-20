City council approves recommendations for immigration enforcement

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said he expects the policy update to increase trust between officers and those in the community that are undocumented. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix City Council has approved a list of six recommendations to address concerns about the enforcement of SB 1070. The recommendations were presented by an ad hoc committee formed in February after the mayor and council were forced to vote against sanctuary city status to avoid breaking the law.

There was an argument over whether one key recommendation offered any change in police actions or quelled concerns voiced by immigration advocates.

“That constituency should not be appeased by something that clearly is not accomplishing anything,” says councilman Jim Waring.

Waring did not support the recommendations which include a re-write of police policy on handling immigration. That recommendation asks the Phoenix Police Department to update operations code based on policies outlined by the Tucson Police Department.

The southern Arizona agency includes a hallmark provision preventing officers from interrogating victims of crime and witnesses about immigration status. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams testified that officers already adhere to those guidelines.

Waring insists the ad hoc committee and its recommendations are political play and were created as an effort to “undermine our compliance with current state law.”

“Nobody who was deported yesterday is not going to be deported today, and that's really what we're talking about,” says Waring.

“Children in the schools, victims of crime and witnesses can have confidence in the Phoenix Police Department that they're not going to be handed over to federal authorities,” argues Mayor Greg Stanton.

Stanton expects the policy update to increase trust between officers and those in the community that are undocumented. He says it will also increase safety for everyone.

“Because it'll make people much more willing to come forward to provide information so we can go after criminals in our community,” says Stanton.

The recommendations are listed below.

Recommendation One: That the City Manager direct the Police Department to modernize Phoenix Police Operations Order 4.48 to align with the policies outlined in Mesa Police Department Policy Manual 2.4.35, Tucson Police Department General Order 2300, and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Policies EB-1, EB-2, and EA-11. Additionally, Operations Order 4.48 should be in compliance with recent court decisions.

Recommendation Two: That the Police Department develop policies and procedures to responsibly collect data and better report Phoenix Police activity related to the City’s compliance with S.B. 1070.

Recommendation Three: That the City Council affirm that the City of Phoenix currently does not and will not in the future participate in the federal government’s 287(g) program.

Recommendation Four: That the Police Department work with local school district leaders to foster greater trust between students and Phoenix Police Officers through the School Resource Officer Program.

Recommendation Five: That the City of Phoenix work to create a Workforce Development Program for the refugee community focusing on areas such as English language learning, vocational English language programs, and recertification programs for refugees entering the country with higher level education degrees and experience.

Recommendation Six: That the City create a web page on the City website to provide a list of community resources available to refugees and other persons affected by the Executive Orders.

