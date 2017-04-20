Gasoline prices around Arizona are higher this week

Gasoline prices around Arizona are higher at the pumps this week and remain at the highest level so far this year.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.30 per gallon, up by nearly 3 cents from last week.

This week's national average is $2.41 per gallon, an increase of more than a penny from last week.

Triple-A analysts say Arizona's rising fuel prices are led by the switch over to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.

Tucson has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.19 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.51.

South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.13 a gallon and California the highest at $3.01 per gallon.