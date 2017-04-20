AZ legislature OKs texting while driving ban for teens

The Arizona House has joined the Senate in approving legislation banning texting or other cellphone use by drivers with only a learners permit or during the first six months teenagers have a regular license.

Thursday's 32-24 House vote sends the bill to Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration.

The passage of the measure by Republican Sen. Karen Fann of Prescott marks the first time in years the Legislature has approved a bill addressing cellphone use and distracted driving.

Many Republican lawmakers contend distracted driving is already covered by existing laws and passing even a small cellphone ban will lead to broader efforts to ban their use behind the wheel.

Arizona is one of just four states without blanket bans on texting while driving.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.