Court records: Man posing as officer blocks traffic on Cave Creek Road

Phoenix police said a man impersonating a police officer forced a vehicle off the road, halting traffic on a busy road, last week.

According to police, 62-year-old Parviz Kamangar forced a car to pull over for speeding on Cave Creek Road just before 9 p.m. on April 13.

The victim thought Kamangar was drunk and tried to go around him, but Kamangar forced the victim to pull off the road, nearly colliding with a guardrail several times, police said.

Kamangar stopped traffic in the southbound lanes of Cave Creek Road by parking his vehicle sideways so that the victim was unable to go around him, police said. The suspect then got out of his vehicle, walked up to the victim and said he was an undercover sheriff, court records said.

The suspect had a fake sheriff’s badge on the door of his vehicle and, according to court documents, he has two prior arrests for impersonating a peace officer.

Kamangar is now facing a felony count of impersonating a peace officer, and his next court date is on April 27.

