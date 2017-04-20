Arizona unemployment rate decreases to 5 percent in March

Arizona's unemployment rate has dropped, slipping to 5 percent in March from 5.1 percent in February.

The state Department of Administration's report released Thursday says Arizona's economy added 8,800 nonfarm jobs in March, an increase below the average gain of 11,300 jobs since the Great Recession.

The leisure and hospitality sector had the biggest job gain during March, adding 9,400 jobs. The government sector had the biggest loss, dropping 2,400 jobs.

