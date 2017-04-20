Valley basketball star welcomed to WNBA by Magic Johnson

It was a conversation Sydney Wiese had dreamed about. The Pinnacle High School alumna grew up watching old Magic Johnson clips with her dad, Troy.

After being drafted in the first round by the L.A. Sparks, Wiese went to dinner with her parents and coach. Magic Johnson was on the phone.

“I recognized his voice right away,” Wiese said. “He said, ‘is this Sydney Wiese?’ and I said oh my gosh!”

Weiss had just wrapped up a legendary career at Oregon State. She set school and Pac 12 records, leading the Beavers to the 2016 Final Four. She begins her WNBA career this week at a training camp with the defending WNBA champs. Magic Johnson is the team’s owner.

“I was so excited that he knew my name,” Wiese said. “He said, 'Say hi to your parents for me.' Everyone was freaking out.”

Weise actually almost missed the call because her phone was only at five percent. OSU Coach Scott Rueck kept the call from Johnson a secret.

He was running around frantically looking for a phone charger. Luckily, he found the charger and the story had a Hollywood finish.

Wiese’s goal at this point is to make the team. She’s hoping her career continues like it started, with a little Magic!

The Sparks first trip to Phoenix is scheduled for June 10th at 7 pm.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.