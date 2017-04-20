Lake Havasu City wins $2 million dollars for revitalization

By Lillian Donahue

DENVER, CO (3TV/CBS 5) Lake Havasu City won $2 million for revitalization as a part of the “America’s Best Communities” campaign. The city is one of three top winning communities in the three-year competition among about 350 other cities from around the country.

Launched in 2014, the “America’s Best Communities” competition set out to strengthen and inspire revitalization in small and rural communities across the country. Frontier Communications, DISH Network, CoBank and The Weather Channel sponsored the competition.

The cities that advanced were those with the strongest vision and revitalization plan for their community.

“With hard work and determination, they have forever changed the trajectory of their communities," said Maggie Wilderotter, former CEO of Frontier Communications. "The America’s Best Communities prize grants they’ve secured will help them continue on the path to prosperity.”

The money will allow Lake Havasu City to accelerate its Vision 20/20 plan, which includes five areas of growth: job creation, education and workforce talent, tourism, water preservation and management, and community engagement.

The eight finalist communities gathered in Denver this week to present their community growth plans and progress. Lake Havasu City’s revitalization plan can be seen at the “America’s Best Communities” website.

