Salmon Shio Yaki with Spinach Goma Ae

Salmon Shio Yaki
Serving size 4
4 salmon filets (approx. 4-6 oz)
1 pinch sea salt for each
Spinach Goma Ae
Serving size 4
2 bunch spinach (washed & trimmed)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup white sesame seeds (toasted)
1 tablespoon sugar
4 teaspoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon dashi
Dash of sake
Spinach prep
Put leaves into rapidly boiling water and blanch for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until they are bright green. Refresh in cold water and drain well; be careful not to tear the leaves or stalks. Take about half the spinach and lay it neatly and evenly leaf over stem in a bamboo rolling mat, making a roll near the front edge. Roll it up firmly, then leave to rest in the mat for a few minutes before gently unrolling to make a long cylinder of spinach. With a sharp knife cut the roll into 1 inch slices. Repeat with the remaining spinach.
Spinach Goma Ae
Put the sesame seeds into a small heated sauté pan and toast lightly, do not let the seeds burn. Once toasted put the sesame seeds into a mortar and grind finely, then mix in the sugar, soy sauce, dashi and a dash of sake and mix.
Salmon
In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, lightly salt the salmon and cook until done. Usually 3 minutes on each side.
Plate your spinach rolls vertical with sauce and add salmon to the plate.
Enjoy!