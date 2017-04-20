Salmon Shio Yaki with Spinach Goma Ae

Salmon Shio Yaki

Serving size 4

4 salmon filets (approx. 4-6 oz)

1 pinch sea salt for each



Spinach Goma Ae

Serving size 4

2 bunch spinach (washed & trimmed)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup white sesame seeds (toasted)

1 tablespoon sugar

4 teaspoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon dashi

Dash of sake



Spinach prep

Put leaves into rapidly boiling water and blanch for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until they are bright green. Refresh in cold water and drain well; be careful not to tear the leaves or stalks. Take about half the spinach and lay it neatly and evenly leaf over stem in a bamboo rolling mat, making a roll near the front edge. Roll it up firmly, then leave to rest in the mat for a few minutes before gently unrolling to make a long cylinder of spinach. With a sharp knife cut the roll into 1 inch slices. Repeat with the remaining spinach.



Spinach Goma Ae

Put the sesame seeds into a small heated sauté pan and toast lightly, do not let the seeds burn. Once toasted put the sesame seeds into a mortar and grind finely, then mix in the sugar, soy sauce, dashi and a dash of sake and mix.



Salmon

In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, lightly salt the salmon and cook until done. Usually 3 minutes on each side.

Plate your spinach rolls vertical with sauce and add salmon to the plate.

Enjoy!