Community to celebrate anniversary of Pinnacle Peak Park

Organizers and community members planned to come together Thursday to celebrate the 15th anniversary of one of the largest parks in the valley.

As part the celebration, park staff and volunteers will hand out bandanas, paid for by Friends of Pinnacle Peak Park, a non-profit organization, according to a news release.

Pinnacle Peak Park, a 150-acre site, has hosted more than 3.5 million visitors since it opened in 2002, according to a news release.

The park features a one-way trail and has a 1,300-foot elevation gain. It is also a popular hiking and climbing destination, with it's trail's top elevation reaching 2,889 feet.

A reception for the event was expected to begin at 4 p.m.

