Deputies searching for suspect linked to string of burglaries

Sheriff's deputies were searching for a warrant suspect believed to be connected to several burglaries in Yavapai County.

Authorities announced Wednesday they were searching for James Cody Scott, 29, of Cordes Lakes. Scott was linked to several burglaries in the Cordes Lakes community in the past six months, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

A felony warrant was issued for Scott, which has a bond of $75,000 and included charges of theft, theft of vehicle, conducting a chop shop, and multiple counts of burglary, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about Scott was asked to call Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-321-3232.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.