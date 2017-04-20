Teen arrested after dead body found in west Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Police announced Friday morning an arrest was made in the death of a man found at a park in west Phoenix.
Phoenix police arrested a 17-year-old male in the case after he was interviewed regarding a robbery in Glendale. Due to the suspect's age, he was not identified, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Phoenix police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a park just west of 87th Avenue and Clarendon Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man dead with signs of trauma, indicating foul play, according to Phoenix Police Department.
Neighbors in the area told investigators they heard gunshots between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m., police said.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.
