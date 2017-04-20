Teen arrested after dead body found in west Phoenix park

Police announced Friday morning an arrest was made in the death of a man found at a park in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police arrested a 17-year-old male in the case after he was interviewed regarding a robbery in Glendale. Due to the suspect's age, he was not identified, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Phoenix police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a park just west of 87th Avenue and Clarendon Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man dead with signs of trauma, indicating foul play, according to Phoenix Police Department.

Neighbors in the area told investigators they heard gunshots between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

Body found in park near 87th Ave & Clarendon. Police haven't released a cause of death. Working to get victim's identity. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/6sbpcv0XOv — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) April 20, 2017

