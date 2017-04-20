Arizona man gets 4-year prison term for assaulting officer

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) -

An Arizona man has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jason David Grisham, of Tonelea, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix this week.

Grisham had previously pleaded guilty in the case.

Prosecutors say Grisham assaulted a Navajo Nation police officer in Kayenta last June.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the FBI and the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety.

