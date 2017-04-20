Friday, April 21, 2017

Friday, April 21, 2017Posted:
Vintage Floral
Please visit www.vintagebymisty.com or call 480-944-1292.
French Tarte with Fruit
Visit www.essencebakery.com for more information. Recipes will be in our recipe file.
Floral Decor
Visit www.inhabitstudio.com or call (602) 373-0157 to learn more.
Drinks with Floral Accents
For more information, visit www.theduketruck.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @theduketruck.
Flower Inspired Hair-do’s
For more information call 480-600-6232 or visit www.aspiresalonandspa.com.
DIY Floral Arrangements Using Seasonal Vegetables
Visit www.CactusFlower.com or call 480-483-9200.
Wildflowers Throughout the State
To learn more, visit www.VisitArizona.com
Best Flower Power Songs
For more music information from Beef Vegan from TMI on KWSS 93.9, visit www.kwss.org.
Flowers provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com