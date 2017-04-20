Saguaros are wearing sunscreen this summer

By Lillian Donahue

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s summer means it’s time to break out the sunscreen. Even the Valley’s Saguaros are wearing sun protection.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is shielding Saguaros, cloaking them in black netting. They say the goal of the netting is to help the Saguaros “take root in their new homes faster, better and without sunburn.”

The sun-shy cacti can be found along Loop 101. ADOT salvaged over 400 native plants during freeway expansions along Pima Freeway. But now, it’s time to restore the landscape and replant hundreds more.

ADOT spokesman, Doug Nintzel, says they got the idea for the shade cloths from the plants’ nursery. The Saguaros will only temporarily wear their sunscreen.

“They’ll do well during the summer months," Nintzel said. "We’ll get to the fall and we’ll go ahead and remove these and [the Saguaros] will be available for everyone to see in all their glory.”

