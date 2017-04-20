French Dip Sandwich

Beef Stock

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs beef bone

½ cup tomato paste

2 each onions

4 each carrots

½ gallon Chicken Stock

½ gallon water

2 bay leaves

3 garlic cloves

1 bunch fresh thyme

1 bunch parsley stems

1/2 tbsp black peppercorn

½ cup Worcestershire

DIRECTIONS

1. Toss bones with tomato paste and place in baking pan; roast at 450 for 1 hour

2. Add onions and carrots and roast an additional 1 hour

3. Remove bones and vegetables from pans and discard any fat

4. Place all ingredients in stock pot and simmer for 8+++ hours (the longer the better…at lower heat)

5. Stain au jus and hold hot for service



Creamy Horseradish

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sour cream

½ cup horseradish (drained)

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp Worcestershire

½ tbsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well

2. Store in refrigerator for 24 hours

Prime Rib Cooking

INGREDIENTS

6-7lb Prime Rib

Butcher Twine

2 oz canola / extra virgin oil

Magic Seasoning Rub

¼ cup kosher salt

1 tbsp fresh coffee grounds

1 tbsp black peppercorn (ground fresh)

1 tbsp coriander seed (ground fresh)

½tbsp brown sugar

½ tbsp mustard seed (ground fresh)

½ tbsp dried oregano

½ tbsp smoked paprika

DIRECTIONS

1. Clean prime rib by removing fat cap and tying loin tight with butcher twine

2. Rub Prime Rib with oil and season liberally with “Magic” seasoning rub

3. 1 hour prior to cooking, remove rib loin from the refrigerator and bring to room temp

4. Preheat oven to 450 and cook Prime Rib on high fan for 20 minutes

5. Decrease temperature to 350 and turn fan to low

6. Cook for an additional 1 hour and check internal temp.

7. Once internal temp reaches 110, remove from oven and allow to rest for 20 minutes

