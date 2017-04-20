Thursday, April 20

The Great Southwest Cajun Fest Returns to Downtown Chandler

The Great Southwest Cajun Fest, brought to you by Abita Brewing, is set to return on Saturday, April 22, from noon till 9 p.m. in downtown Chandler. Showcasing the heart and soul of New Orleans paired with Arizona fusion and flavor for a full day packed with cultural festivities, food and entertainment.

Southwest Cajun Fest celebrates Cajun culture, cuisine and handcrafted beer, and will feature live music with jazz, blues and contemporary swing revival bands. Festival patrons will feel transported to the southeastern region of Louisiana during the Cajun Fest.

The festival will feature live entertainment and a variety of food vendors serving up regional dishes. Festivities also includes themed zones such as Bourbon Street, French Quarter, Garden District and more. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to dress in festive parade style attire and join in on the fun and celebration. Eating competitions include watermelon, Cajun wings and crawfish.

General admission is $8 during online presale $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under will be admitted for free. VIP admission is $125, which includes catered food, six adult beverages, access to private seating in the VIP area, private restrooms and front stage access. VIP tickets are only available in advance, online at www.southwestcajunfest.com

Dr. AJ Chandler Park

178 E Commonwealth Ave Chandler AZ 85225

Saturday, April 22, 2017

12pm - 9pm

Free block party to celebrate pedestrian area downtown Phoenix

The Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel is throwing a Welcome to the Block Party and everyone is invited! This free after-work street party will celebrate the opening of the new pedestrian-friendly section of Adams Street, between Central and 1st Streets. It will feature live music, cash bars and complimentary food tastings from Mancuso's Restaurant, The Park, Grand Central Coffee, Chico Malo, Cobra Arcade Bar, Snoh Ice Shavery, Even Steven, Dust Cutter and many more. Proceeds from beverage sales will be distributed to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry for the Homeless.

For more information, visit: www.renphxblockparty.com

Welcome to The Block…Party!

100 N. 1st Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-333-0000

There will be a Special Event Valet Parking Rate available at the hotel: $10 for 6 hours.

DPS Barbecue for Champions

The Arizona Department of Public Safety invites you to join us for the 2017, Barbecue for Champions on Thursday, April 20th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 2102 W. Encanto Blvd, within the north parking lot.

Raffle prizes are totaling almost $22,000! Prizes include firearms, restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays and much more. Tickets are 1 for $2 or 6 for $10

This BBQ is a fundraiser where proceeds go to the Special Olympics Arizona.

For more information, visit: https://www.azdps.gov/bbq

Garden Guy: Hot weather veggies

Hotter weather is fast approaching and Dave the Garden Guy says now is the time to plant those heat-loving veggies, prepare the garden and fine tune the irrigation. Remember that the garden needs 6 hours of sunlight daily, preferably with some afternoon shade.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the Movies: Lost City of Z

Brad Pitt made a rare red carpet appearance recently to help promote a movie he produced and almost starred in. It's based on a true story of a British explorer obsessed with the idea that there was a "lost" civilization somewhere in the Amazon. Tara Hitchcock sits down with the cast of "Lost City of Z."

For more information on the movie, “Lost City of Z," visit: http://www.bleeckerstreetmedia.com/thelostcityofz

Other options to consider when told to get hysterectomy

Dr. Grace Knuttinen, an interventional radiologist with the Mayo Clinic joins us with her patient to talk about the most innovative procedures to combat excessive gynecological bleeding.

Here are a couple things that have been my passion in the field of vascular and interventional radiology.

1) Uterine fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding. Many women are afraid to talk to their doctors about heavy bleeding and second of all when they do, they are told they need a hysterectomy!

Hysterectomies are the number one gyne surgery done in the country and for benign reasons.

So many other options exist and a woman should know all of these options and then decide what is best for them...

2) Pelvic congestion syndrome. Women can suffer from chronic pelvic pain for months and years and no answer is found. All it takes is an accurate assessment of symptoms and appropriate imaging, and a diagnosis can be found. At Mayo, this has become my mission to get to as many women as possible. Many of them start to tear up when I work with them on finding out this diagnosis. Can be treated many ways, most recently robotic surgery (the first ones in the country to do at Mayo).

For more information, visit: www.mayoclinic.org/Arizona and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MayoClinic/

Tara at the Movies: Born in China

"Born in China" features storylines involving pandas, snow leopards and golden monkeys. But, Tara Hitchcock says the new Disney Nature film also brings the drama.

For more information on the movie, “Born in China," visit: http://nature.disney.com/born-in-china

Earth Day inspire farm to table cooking

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22nd. Chef John Collura join us with an Earth Day inspired farm to table meal.

For more information, visit: https://www.mangiamangiasauce.com/

For more information on Earth day in Arizona, visit:

https://www.localfirstaz.com/news/earth-day-2017-event-roundup