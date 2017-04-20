Small plane crash lands in Goodyear field

A small plane went down in a field in the area of MC85 and Sarival Avenue in Goodyear, not far from Goodyear Airport, Thursday morning.

The pilot, the only person aboard, was not injured.

The plane had just taken off from Phoenix Goodyear Airport when something went wrong.

The pilot was able to put the plane down in a nearby field and walk away unhurt. The Goodyear Fire Department tweeted that he refused medical treatment.

"A single-engine Diamond DA 40 crashed under unknown circumstances shortly after departing from Runway 21 at Goodyear," Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email response to our inquiry.

The Goodyear Fire Department also tweeted that fuel was leaking from the downed plane, but said there was no fire.

It's possible that the plane clipped a power line as it went down, knocking out power to a few area residents.

Bruce Haffner was over the scene in the Penguin Air & Plumbing New Chopper. His video showed firefighters walking around the plane, which is registered to a flight school called CTC Aviation.

The FAA is en route to investigate the incident.

The Diamond DA40 is a four-seat aircraft with fixed tricycle landing gear and a T-tail.

According to a 2011 analysis by Aviation Consumer magazine, the Diamond DA40 has the lowest fatal accident rate in U.S. general aviation.

"Its overall and fatal accident rates are one-eighth that of the general aviation fleet ...," according to Wikipedia.

Phoenix Goodyear Airport is a general aviation reliever airport for Sky Harbor International Airport. According to its website, GYR has "one of the best general aviation runways in the country."

The U.S. Navy built and ran the airport until 1968, when the City of Phoenix bought it and took over operations.

Pilot okay/refusing medical eval. Active fuel leak from plane, no fire. FAA enroute, no fly zone established in area of downed plane. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) April 20, 2017

Aircraft reported down-MC85/Sarival. Pilot out of plane walking around. More to follow. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) April 20, 2017

