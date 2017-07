Car hits school bus in Phoenix near 35th & Dunlap avenues (Source: 3TV/CBS5)

Phoenix Fire units responded to a crash call after a vehicle hit a school bus Thursday morning.

This took place near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Officials said they evaluated the driver who had minor injuries and did not transport him.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.