1 pedestrian dead, 1 critical after being hit by vehicle in Gilbert

Carrie Brown,49, was killed, and 53-year-old Shari Irion was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two families are dealing with the aftermath after their loved ones were hit by a vehicle at Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road while jogging Thursday.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m.

Forty-nine-year-old Carrie Brown was killed, and 53-year-old Shari Irion was airlifted to a trauma center.

"They were really close. They would run every Tuesday and Thursday, so it's like a ritual," said Jacob Zionts with North Gilbert Fit Body Boot Camp, where Irion worked.

Brown and Irion, two good friends, both with a passion for fitness. They were out for one of their regular runs when they were hit at the intersection of Elliot and Val Vista in Gilbert.

"Right now we just know that she's in intensive care and we can only pray about it and hope she pulls through," said Zionts.

Irion works as an instructor at North Gilbert Fit Body Boot Camp. She had just finished an early morning workout there before the deadly run.

"It's a tragedy this had to happen to someone so nice, five kids, and getting ready for her daughter's prom this weekend," said Zionts.

The aerial video also showed a dark colored pickup truck at the scene. Ground footage showed front-end damage to that truck.

Both women were jogging eastbound when they struck in the crosswalk. That driver who struck the women stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

"All involved parties remained on scene and the exact circumstances leading to the collision are still unknown," Sgt. Darrell Krueger of the Gilbert Police Department said in an email response to our inquiry.

At this point, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The Gilbert Police Department is asking anybody who saw the incident to give them a call at 480-503-6500.

Anyone who has additional info or is a witness to the Val Vista & Elliot collision this morning please call our non-emergency #480-503-6500 — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 20, 2017

Fatal car pedestrian collision in Gilbert near Elliot and Val Vista road closed until noon while they investigate pic.twitter.com/M6QERTWlgx — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) April 20, 2017

Accident update: one patient will be transported by helicopter to a trauma facility. Avoid Val Vista and Elliot. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 20, 2017

Update: Collision at Val Vista and Elliot has at least one fatality. Southbound Val Vista will be closed at this intersection. pic.twitter.com/n4hpFmZhRq — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 20, 2017

Motor Vehicle vs 2 pedestrians at Val Vista and Elliot. Both patients in critical condition. Avoid intersection. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 20, 2017

