Phoenix council: Police won't join federal deportation force

The Phoenix City Council has voted against conscripting Phoenix police officers as part of a federal immigration deportation force.

City officials also announced Wednesday that the police department will modernize its policies to more clearly outline when officers can inquire about a person's immigration status.

They say that will protect crime victims, witnesses and juveniles on school campuses.

These changes were part of six recommendations from an Ad Hoc Subcommittee that Mayor Greg Stanton formed in February.

It came in response to President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration that created fear and uncertainty in the Phoenix immigrant community.

Vice Mayor Laura Pastor and councilmembers Daniel Valenzuela and Kate Gallego led the committee, which delivered six recommendations approved by the full council.

