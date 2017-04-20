Hard Count: The Devils' Decision - State of the QB Race

Spring is over, but Arizona State's quarterback battle is just heating up.

On the season finale of Hard Count, we take a comprehensive examination of where the Sun Devils' quarterback competition stands at the conclusion of spring practices. We'll get insight from QBs Manny Wilkins, Blake Barnett, Dillon Sterling-Cole, and Bryce Perkins, plus offensive coordinator Billy Napier and head coach Todd Graham.

Plus, a panel of ASU insiders and experts—Hod Rabino, Ralph Amsden, Fabian Ardaya, and Justin Toscano of DevilsDigest.com, and Kaelen Jones of HouseOfSparky.com—will share their detailed analysis of the quarterbacks. They'll cap off the episode by making their fearless predictions on who will be named the starter and take that first snap in the season opener.

LISTEN NOW

Online Stream: LISTEN

Google Play Music: LISTEN

Stitcher Radio: LISTEN

iHeart Radio: LISTEN

Catch up on the previous Hard Count episodes of Season Two

Episode 7: "Once More Unto the Breach" - Sun Devil players and coaches open up about how the 2016 season shaped the 2017 QB battle.

Episode 8: "A Championship Pedigree" - New offensive coordinator Billy Napier breaks down his scheme, philosophy, and how he plans to instill a championship mindset in Tempe.

Episode 9: "The Young Gun" - Deep from the heart of Texas comes a young gunslinger with his sights set on ASU's quarterback job.

Episode 10: "Calling an Audible" - He's been to college football's summit. Now, Blake Barnett is looking to do the same in Tempe.

[Season 1 episodes here]

Follow @BDenny29 Follow @SotDpodcast

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved