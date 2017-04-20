NAU shooting victims testify at trial

Jones is charged with Colin Brough's murder and the assaults of three other fraternity brothers in the October 2015 campus shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Kyle Zientek, who was shot in the back twice, testified, "It was the most painful thing, but I didn't feel a thing." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"It's the most intense pain you've ever felt in your life," Prato said about being shot in the neck. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nicolas Prato, left, and Kyle Zientek, right, testified in the NAU shooting trial on Wednesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two of the victims who survived the deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University took the stand on Wednesday in the trial of Steven Jones.

Jones is charged with Colin Brough's murder and the assaults of three other fraternity brothers in the October 2015 campus shooting.

[Special section: NAU shooting]

Nick Prato was shot in the neck and testified first.

He recalled leaving a party when he heard his fraternity brothers arguing across the street in a campus parking lot. He said he saw a bright light moving toward his friends. He then heard four to five gunshots and watched as Brough and Nicholas Piring fell to the ground. He ran to Brough's side, who died at the scene.

"He was on his back. His shirt was covered in blood. His eyes were wide open. He was looking up at the sky," Prato said.

[RELATED: NAU shooting trial: Medical examiner, ballistics expert takes the stand]

He said he was cradling his dying friend but got up to look around. That's when he saw the suspect behind him on his knees, reaching for something behind his back.

"I took a couple of steps forward and then the next thing I knew I was looking down the barrel of his gun," Prato said.

One shot went through the left side of Prato's neck.

"It's the most intense pain you've ever felt in your life, pressure wise into sharpness but at the same time the adrenaline and the shock kick in and you're so amped up that it's almost like you're being numbed," Prato said.

[READ MORE: 2 friends of Jones testify in NAU shooting trial]

A witness to the shootings told jurors he tried to stop the suspect from shooting anyone else.

"I tried to get on top of him when he was knelt down and tried to more or less get him in a type of choke hold or something to resist and so he wouldn't have any hand movement so I could potentially try to get the gun out of the back pocket," Nick Pletke, a witness, said.

Prato described how those around him tried to help him.

"I remember being brought into the house by people, them laying me down on the floor in the kitchen. People (were) trying to tend to me, trying to get me a towel for my neck," Prato testified.

[RELATED: Witnesses testify about deadly NAU shooting]

Kyle Zientek was shot twice in the back.

On the witness stand, he described how he felt after getting shot.

"It was the most painful thing, but I didn't feel a thing. I just couldn't move I think I took maybe one or two more steps and then I was lying on the ground," Zientek said.

[RELATED: Murder trial of former NAU student gets underway]

The prosecution is close to wrapping up its case. Jones' attorneys are expected to start presenting their defense by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.