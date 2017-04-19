Phoenix police ID man wounded after struggling with officers

The officer's gun went off during a struggle between the suspect and an officer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According Sgt. Alan Pfohl with the Phoenix Police Department, it all started when neighbors saw a man going in and out of a vacant home and called the police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police have identified a man who was shot in the leg by an officer after trying to take a gun from another officer's holster.

Police say 23-year-old Thomas Strickland was taken to a hospital for his injury after the April 9 incident.

Once he's released from the hospital, police say Strickland will be booked into jail for aggravated assault against the officers and resisting arrest, as well as an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Police say they were called to a vacant home for reports of a suspicious man on the property.

When they got there, it was determined Strickland had a warrant out for his arrest.

When police tried to arrest him, Strickland allegedly tried to pull a gun from one of the officer's holsters.

Strickland was then wounded by another policeman.

