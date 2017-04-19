PD: Officers shoot man with knife after he attacked parents

A suspect was shot after he refused to drop a kitchen knife, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officers shot a man with a knife after he went after his parents and wouldn't drop the weapon on Wednesday night in Laveen Village, police said.

It happened near 69th Avenue on West Alta Vista Road, which is just south of Southern Avenue.

According to police, it all started when there was a domestic fight at the home. The son, a 32-year-old male, apparently attacked his parents with a kitchen knife, injuring his mother.

When officers arrived, the father came running out of the house with the suspect chasing him with the knife, detectives said.

The son ran into the officers and they commanded him to drop the knife, police said. He allegedly ignored those commands and officers shot him.

He was taken to the hospital in "very critical condition," police said.

No word on the mother's condition and police didn't know if she was taken to the hospital.

There were no officers hurt.

According to police, the family reported that the suspect has a mental illness and was consuming alcohol during the evening.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect and the officers involved at this time.

