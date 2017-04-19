New project seeks to provide purpose and produce

Posted: Updated:
Pueblo Viejo Fields is in south Phoenix and adults with special needs learn life skills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Pueblo Viejo Fields is in south Phoenix and adults with special needs learn life skills. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Pueblo Viejo Fields also helps address the food desert issue facing this part of south Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Pueblo Viejo Fields also helps address the food desert issue facing this part of south Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The crops grown on site will be sole on site too, along with produce from other smaller farms. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The crops grown on site will be sole on site too, along with produce from other smaller farms. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A vacant lot that was once home to an ancient Hohokam Village in south Phoenix is seeing new life as a sustainable farm and training space for adults with special needs.

It's called Pueblo Viejo Fields. On Wednesday, several of the people behind the project were on site finishing up the field ahead of Thursday's grand opening event.

"It's an on-going process," Paris Masek said. "If we do everything there's nothing left for our clients to do."

Masek is the Agricultural Programs Director at Quincea, a nonprofit social enterprise initiative. Their clients are adults with special needs.

"We are designed to help people with developmental disabilities and returning veterans acquire job place skills and basic life skills to be better self-empowered in their daily lives," said Masek.

They run a day treatment program for adults.

"We wanted to be unique and something different, rather than being just a babysitting clinic," Scott Verfurth, DDD Programs director for Quincea, said.

So they came up with this innovative agricultural concept, working with the City of Phoenix and others to transform the lot at 5025 S. Central Ave. into a demonstration farm, food hub, farm stand and training facility.

"It's creating different jobs within the agricultural industry that the clientele can use to acquire interpersonal and job place skills," said Masek.

Pueblo Viejo Fields will also help address the food desert issue facing this part of south Phoenix. 

"There's low access to fresh local food, transportation issues and sometimes socioeconomic barriers," Masek said. 

The crops grown on site will be sole on site too, along with produce from other smaller farms.

It's one concept meeting the needs of many.

"We want to help the disability community become self-sustaining," said Masek. "While at the same time helping the community improve nutrition and the idea of using fresh local food." 

The grand opening will take place Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m. at the field which is located at 5025 S. Central Ave. in Phoenix. 

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Amanda GoodmanAmanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.

Click to learn more about Amanda.

Amanda Goodman

The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.

Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.

From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.

Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.

When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.

She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.

Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.

Hide bio