Phoenix police lieutenant receives suspension after failing to properly report domestic violence allegation

A Phoenix police lieutenant received a 120-hour suspension after delaying an internal investigation against one of his subordinates.

Sources said Wednesday that Lt. Brian Thatcher was approached by Sgt. Leroy Potter’s girlfriend in the fall of 2016 after an alleged domestic violence incident between the couple.

Because Thatcher did not launch an internal investigation quickly enough, he was put on suspension without pay.

Potter was assigned to a “non-enforcement” position while he was being investigated, but we learned Wednesday that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will not be filing charges against Potter.

The Phoenix Police Department has not released an official statement about Thatcher’s suspension or involvement in this matter.

Potter has since retired from the department.

