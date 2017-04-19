'My son got shot in the head!' 911 call released in shooting of Phoenix boy

The 911 in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy was released. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department released the 911 call made by the mother of the boy who was shot in the head.

"Yes, I have an emergency now! My son got shot in the head!" Wendy Lavarnia told the dispatcher on Monday, March 20.

Nine-year-old Landen Lavarnia was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Wendy initially told investigators that her husband, Kansas Lavarnia, was not home at the time and that her 2-year-old son picked up the loaded gun and shot Landen.

"He is 9 years old. By his baby brother. I got my gun down. I put it on my bed like an idiot and my son, I didn't think he could fire it, and he shot it," Wendy said on the 911 call.

Wendy was told over the phone how to try to revive her son before emergency crews arrived at her home.

However, according to court documents, both parents tried to "clean up and cover up" the shooting and delayed seeking medical care for the critically injured boy. Police also said Kansas suffered a gunshot wound to his upper left arm and tried to conceal his injury with "tissue paper and a distinct clear packing tape."

Kansas and Wendy have been charged with first- degree murder.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The investigation into the shooting has not revealed who fired the gun that hit Landen.

