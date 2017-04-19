Arizona drivers urged to take action against littering

Taxpayers pay more than $6 million each year to clean up litter along Arizona highways. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Transportation has teamed up with Keep Arizona Beautiful to make it easier for drivers to report litterbugs.

Drivers are urged to call the Arizona Litter Hotline at 1-877-3LITTER or 877-354-8837. You can also go online to kazb.org.

ADOT said it maintains this hotline to spread the word about the harm roadside litter causes.

Once Keep Arizona Beautiful receives a report, the owner will get a free litter bag and a letter noting that someone was reported tossing trash from the vehicle. The letter also explains how roadside litter trashes Arizona. If caught by law enforcement, those who litter can be fined up to $500.

Hundreds of letters go out each year. Nothing is shared with law enforcement, and those reported have no points added to their driver licenses.

Taxpayers pay more than $6 million each year to clean up litter along Arizona highways, according to ADOT. Besides tarnishing our state’s scenery, litter on roads can be dangerous and cause crashes.

