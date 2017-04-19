Valley dad thanks college students for helping save his life

On Wednesday, the students and others first responders who jumped into action were honored at GCU.

Perry Harris thanked those who helped save his life last month. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's not easy thanking someone for saving your life, but 59-year old Perry Harris gave it his best shot Wednesday during a special ceremony at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

"I want to thank every single one of you in this room," said Harris. "Whether you had a large part in saving my life or a small part in saving my life."

Last month, the Peoria man was on campus during GCU's Run to Fight Children's Cancer, when something went terribly wrong.

Harris was hanging out with his family when all of a sudden he passed out.

"I got back to the finish line and I look at my brother and I said I was dizzy," said Harris. "Then I realized I was blacking out and said, 'I am going down.'"

Harris was having a heart attack, but fortunately for him, there was an athletic trainer nearby, and a doctor and group of GCU sports medicine students, who jumped into action to save the Valley dad's life.

Medical experts believe if those first responders had not grabbed a nearby AED defibrillator to help Harris, he would likely not have survived.

Sports trainer Emily Dunning was one of the volunteers who helped Harris.

"To hear that patient respond and become responsive, knowing that he was entering the ambulance somewhat conscious, was a good feeling," said Dunning. "I knew we did what we could at the time."

On Wednesday, the students and others first responders who jumped into action were honored at GCU.

Harris said he wouldn't be here without them.

"Isn't it great to be alive," said Harris.

