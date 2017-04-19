ADOT to announce winning safety sign messages

Will your favorite slogan make the cut?

This Friday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will announce the winners of its Safety Message Contest.

[READ MORE: New ADOT contest underway for overhead sign messages]

ADOT has invited the winners to come to its Traffic Operations Center Friday and type their message into the "Dynamic Message Sign system."

The winning messages will appear on overhead signs Friday through Monday.

You can see the winners by checking the ADOT Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. Friday or by traveling state highways this weekend.

Find out if your favorite safety slogan won on Friday. We'll be making the announcement mid-day! https://t.co/3ZGGcYYKV3 pic.twitter.com/FNGDAjGvQ9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 19, 2017

