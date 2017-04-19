Inmate dies in Pima County jail; Cellmate arrested in case

Authorities say an inmate has died at the Pima County jail and his cellmate is suspected in the homicide case.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say corrections officers were conducting welfare checks of inmates about 10 a.m. Wednesday when they found 24-year-old Branden Roth with obvious signs of trauma.

They called for medical assistance and jail medical staff and Tucson Fire Department personnel came to Roth's aid.

Authorities say Roth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say homicide detectives have arrested Roth's cellmate, 23-year-old King Yates.

They say Yates is facing first-degree murder charges.

It was unclear if Yates has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials didn't immediately say how long Roth and Yates had been incarcerated and on what offenses.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.