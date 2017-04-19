Illinois woman rescued after falling into crevice in Arizona

Crews have rescued a 70-year-old Illinois woman who fell about 50 feet into a deep crevice in the ground near Grand Canyon West.

Mohave County Sheriff's search and rescue units were deployed to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

They say the woman had wedged herself during the fall that prevented her from dropping to the bottom.

However, authorities say every time the woman would take a deep breath, she would fall a few inches.

A rope system was set up and a rescue crew member was lowered to the victim.

The woman was secured with the rope and hoisted to safety.

Sheriff's officials say she sustained several cuts, scratches and bruises.

The woman was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital.

Her name and condition weren't immediately available Wednesday.

