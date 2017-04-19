Celebrate Cinco de Mayo... on the slopes?

While Phoenix is prepping for triple digits this weekend, Snowbowl in Flagstaff is preparing to extend its ski season!

For the first time ever, Arizona Snowbowl will host a "Cinco de Mayo Celebration on the Slopes."

Resort officials announced the resort is extending its season through Sunday, May 7 because of the incredible snowfall this season. Snowbowl has received more snow this season than in the past 12 years, for a total of 328 inches to date.

So that means a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on the slopes during the closing weekend.

Festivities are being planned with music on the Agassiz Deck, food and beverage specials, giveaways, and more!

“We’re very excited to extend the ski season into May at Arizona Snowbowl,” stated J.R. Murray, general manager at Snowbowl. “We look forward to hosting our first ever Cinco de Mayo celebration on the slopes.”

Snowbowl offers discounted lift tickets at the Ticket Window, or purchase a $29 lift ticket online 48 hours in advance and receive a $15 gift card valid for retail, food and beverage for the same day.

The resort features après ski activities, including music on the deck on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the remainder of the season.

While ski season continues at the Flagstaff ski resort, the 2017/2018 Power Pass is currently on sale at the guaranteed lowest price of the year, with no price increase, an extended no-interest payment plan, and unlimited access to five ski resorts in Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, plus free days at partner resorts, and free summer activities, including Snowbowl’s scenic chairlift. Pass holders receive the most benefits at the lowest price of the year when purchased by Apr. 28, available now for just $649 for adults (ages 37-64). For details, visit Snowbowl’s website.

Arizona Snowbowl pass holders have two options to pay for their pass - lock in the lowest guaranteed price of the year by Apr. 28 with a deposit of just $49 and pay it off Sept. 15, 2017, or enroll in the no-interest Payment Plan and pay for the Power Pass over 10 months at the lowest price of the year.

For more information, visit ArizonaSnowbowl.com.

