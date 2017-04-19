WANTED: 'Armed and dangerous' drug trafficker on the run

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning the public to be on the lookout for a convicted drug trafficker who is currently on the run.

Brian Pardo, 37, is considered armed and dangerous.

A Maricopa County jury found Pardo guilty on five felony charges related to selling marijuana and “shatter,” a high-potency hash oil. Pardo absconded during his trial. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Pardo is facing 10.5 to 35 years in prison after a jury convicted him last Thursday of Conspiracy, Illegally Conducting an Enterprise, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale and Money Laundering.

In October 2014, Pardo was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Ehrenberg, AZ. Investigators believe Pardo was going to California to purchase high-grade marijuana and “shatter.”

Agents found $73,000 in cash in a backpack and duffel bags designed to smuggle drugs in the bed of Pardo’s truck. Pardo also had two handguns with him.

In June 2015, DEA Agents and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Pardo at his Scottsdale apartment and served a search warrant there. Pardo had 1.5 pounds of shatter (which is over 6,000 doses), just under 2 pounds of high-grade marijuana and $80,373 in cash.

Anyone with information on Pardo’s whereabouts should immediately call their local law enforcement agency.

