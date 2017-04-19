'It can work': Mother's powerful co-parenting message goes viral

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and one mother's message about the power of co-parenting has struck a chord.

Emilee Plaayer posted a photo on her Facebook page showing a little girl wearing a soccer jersey. Flanking her are her parents in "Mommy" and "Daddy" jerseys, while next to them in matching jerseys are her "Step Mom" and "Step Dad".

The caption read: "Because of us, I will never believe co-parenting can't work! I KNOW through experience it CAN WORK! Choose to do what's best for your child and everything will just fall into place ?"

The Facebook post has been shared more than 80,000 times.

