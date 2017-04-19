Jaime's Local Love: The Perch Pub and Brewery

Hi friends! Thanks for stopping by my Jaime's Local Love page. I just love telling these stories and thank you for reading and watching!

The Perch Pub and Brewery is only 3 years old and has quite a story to tell. It is home to numerous birds and a whole lot of beer.

Rebecca Lavenue worked in neuromonitoring for 20 years. She worked in hospital operating rooms during surgery and when she sold her company, she started looking for something else. That is when she and her childhood friend went into business on Frye road and Arizona. They opened up a smoothie shop and Rebecca says-- no one came! When she told her friends that, they said if you sell alcohol, people will find you, and they did.

The restaurant/brewery/bird sanctuary sits on a nice piece of land with courtyard and rooftop dining. One thing Rebecca wasn't expecting when she started the business was how she fell in love with birds. When she bought the property, there was an aviary, or a large enclosure for keeping birds. She called a rescue to get some more and they showed up with 10 cages.

Now, Rebecca couldn't imagine her restaurant without them. The birds talk to the customers and even cuddle with Rebecca. The Perch Brewery has some bragging rights too. It just brought in Arizona's very first concrete beer tank. The House Brewer, Brent Waters, said the concrete tank gives the beer a more earthy taste.

But you need to eat too. Chef Jay says his deconstructed tamale is a house favorite and his too! The Perch Burger will get a lot of attention at your table. It is huge. The Perch Pub and Brewery is great for outside dining, live music and entertainment-- from the birds to bands. The Perch even hosts weddings!

The Perch Brewery

Address:232 S. Wall St., Chandler, AZ 85225

Phone: (480) 773-7688

www.perchpubbrewery.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/perchpubbrewery

Instagram: @perchbrewery

