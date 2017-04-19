Police looking for mosque burglary suspect

Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for burglarizing two Valley-area mosques last month.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the suspect forced his way into the Islamic Center of the East Valley in Chandler and stole an undisclosed amount of money on Thursday, March 30.

Officials believe the same man is responsible for a burglary at the Masjid Bilal ibn Rabah Mosque in the town of Maricopa that night.

[RELATED: Cash stolen from Maricopa mosque during break-in]

Police say the suspect is a white man between 30 and 50 years old. He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, and has a receding hairline. At the time of the burglaries, he was wearing a blue undershirt, a dark-color jacket, khaki pants and gray shoes.

[SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: From the Chandler mosque]

If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect, please contact either the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130, the Maricopa Police Department at 520-568-3673, or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of this suspect.

[MAP: Mosques in Chandler, Maricopa burglarized]

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.