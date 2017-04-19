Wednesday, April 19

Jaime's Local Love: Perch Brewery

A Chandler Brewery is all about beer and birds! The Perch Brewery not only serves up suds but also serves as a bird sanctuary.

The Perch Brewery, located a little off the beaten path at the south end of Downtown Chandler, has been open for over 3 years pouring a variety of craft beers brewed daily on property. To fit your mood, The Perch also offers indoor pub seating, beautiful outdoor garden seating, and a rooftop lounge with live music Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Don't forget about Brunch, every Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 am. And of course, The Perch is an exotic bird rescue, providing a permanent safe home for exotic birds that were at one time in a troubled situation.

For more information, visit: http://perchpubbrewery.com/

For Reservations & Inquiries

or to book an event please call: (480) 773-7688

The Perch Brewery

232 S. Wall St., Chandler, AZ 85225

Cross Streets: Arizona Ave & Frye Rd.

Historic Westward Ho Apartments grand re-opening

The building, an iconic building in the Phoenix Metro Area since 1928, provides homes to roughly 289 residents for the elderly and disabled after previously being converted by a luxury hotel in 1978. The re-opening will be commemorated with a special event taking place on April 19 at 10 a.m. which will bring together influential community members, state and federal representatives and current residents of the property.

Westward Ho is located at 618 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Gino’s East of Chicago opens its first location in Arizona

Gino's East of Chicago's first Arizona location will open in Phoenix on Monday, April 24 at 4 p.m. Ten percent of all proceeds earned during grand opening day will be donated to Phoenix Children's Hospital. In addition, Gino's East is hosting a raffle in which customers will have a chance to win free pizza for a year (one pizza per month for 12 months). To enter, customers must come to the restaurant on opening day and fill out a raffle ticket. The winner will be notified on April 25.

For more information, visit their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GinosEastAZ/ and website: http://www.ginoseast.com/

Gino's East of Chicago:

3626 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Cross Streets: Indian School and 36th St.

Phone: (602) 441-0704

Learn to build a vertical succulent garden

Home Depot's Debbie Hernandez shows us how to build a vertical succulent garden. Every third Thursday of the month, the Home Depot Do-it-Herself workshops are designed to provide demos and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store.

Learn to build a vertical succulent garden. Join our associate-led demonstration and you'll be shown how to use carpenter's tools to measure and cut the wood to create a beautiful and space-saving vertical garden for succulents. In addition, you'll see a demonstration of the safe use of common project tools like saws, drills and nailers. At the end of the workshop, store associates can help you shop for everything you need to create your own project at home. The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate led instructions, demonstrations, and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store. The workshop runs every 3rd Thursday of the month from 6:30p-8pm at every Home Depot.

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

'Toothless,' the walking fish in studio

An Axolotl is known as a walking fish, but it's not a fish, it's an amphibian. Wildlife World Zoo shows us how this species lives.

Axolotl Facts:

Although the axolotl is colloquially known as a "walking fish", it is not a fish, but an amphibian

Axolotl is a type of amphibian that represents unmetamorphosed larvae of the Mexican salamander.

It is endemic species for the lake Xochimilco, near the Mexico City. That means that it can be found only there and nowhere else.

Unlike other amphibians, axolotl spends its entire life in the water.

Axolotls are unusual among amphibians in that they reach adulthood without undergoing metamorphosis. Instead of developing lungs and taking to land, the adults remain aquatic and gilled

Axolotls exhibit neoteny, meaning they reach sexual maturity without undergoing metamorphosis.

External gills are used for respiration, although gulping air from the surface may also be used to provide oxygen to their lungs.

Main threat to the survival of the axolotl is introduction of the new, aggressive fish species into the lake, draining and pollution of the water, pet trade and overfishing. Besides that, axolotl is served as delicacy in certain Mexican restaurants.

This unique-looking animal is listed as critical endangered.

The axolotl is only native to Lake Xochimilco and Lake Chalco in central Mexico. Unfortunately for the axolotl, Lake Chalco no longer exists, as it was artificially drained to avoid periodic flooding, and Lake Xochimilco remains a remnant of its former self, existing mainly as canals

Axolotls locate food by smell, and will "snap" at any potential meal, sucking the food into their stomachs with vacuum force.

The feature of the salamander that attracts most attention is its healing ability: the axolotl does not heal by scarring and is capable of the regeneration of entire lost appendages in a period of months, and, in certain cases, more vital structures. Some have indeed been found restoring the less vital parts of their brains. They can also readily accept transplants from other individuals, including eyes and parts of the brain restoring these alien organs to full functionality. In some cases, axolotls have been known to repair a damaged limb, as well as regenerating an additional one, ending up with an extra appendage.

A white Axolotl is not an Albino unless it has red eyes, they are called Leucistic

When breeding a female Axolotl can lay up to 1000 eggs

Axolotl can reach the size of up to 12 inches in the length and the weight of up to 8 pounds. Gender identification can be performed only by expert, because males and females look similar.

Color of axolotl's body can be black, mottled brown, albino (without any pigment) or white.

Unique feature of the axolotl to retain larval characteristics in the adult stage is phenomenon called neoteny.

Axolotl looks like a tadpole with limbs, dorsal fin and a pair of external gills. Axolotl does not have eyelids.

Gills are also used as excretory organ. Axolotl eliminates part of metabolic products through urine and other parts via gills.

Skeleton is made of cartilage just like in cartilaginous fish. Also, axolotl has the same type of muscles like this group of fish.

Axolotl is a carnivore. It likes to eat mollusks, crustaceans, small fish and insect larvae. Axolotl sometimes eats other axolotls when they are small in size.

Axolotl has unique capability to regenerate (re-create) different parts of its body in the case they are lost or damaged. Axolotl can regenerate missing limbs, kidney, heart and lungs.

Because of its incredible power of regeneration, axolotl is one of the most examined types of salamander in the world.

Mating season of axolotls takes place during the spring. Mating season is determined by the length of the day and by the temperature of the water.

Female releases 300 to 1100 eggs per mating season.

Newly born axolotl has external gills, tail and two projections on both sides of the head that are used for attaching to the substrate. As axolotl grows, gills are becoming larger and its limbs develop.

Axolotl reaches sexual maturity at the age of 12 months.

They can survive up to 15 years in captivity, Axolotls in the wild live between 10 and 12 years.

Facebook Contest: Safari Camp $500 SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY

Is your little animal lover wanting a chance to learn, interact and see what it's like working with exotic animals? Wildlife World is looking for that one child that deserves to win a scholarship to our annual Safari Camp! Have your your little animal ambassador write a 100-word essay on why they should win and submit it to kristymorcom@wildlifeworld.com. Be sure to include the name of the Facebook profile associated with the child (Does not have to be the child's personal profile). Profile included MUST like this post, share and tag 3 friends! One winner will be chosen every week for 4 weeks, each winner will win 2 zoos passes, and the FINAL winner will win 2 zoo passes & a PAID SCHOLARSHIP to our Safari Camp!!!!! The camp is from 6/26-6/30 from 8am-1pm. GOOD LUCK!

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Foods that will help combat stress

April is Stress Awareness Month and what you eat can help combat stress. Life Time Fitness Dietician Julie Brown is here with these 10 Super Foods to help "spring" you into happiness and wellbeing.

Feel the calming effects of folate found in dark leafy greens. While Popeye may have used spinach to pump up, you may need it to power down.

Shell away stress with pistachios. Get crackin with two servings of this organic nut to lower vascular constriction. By helping with artery dilation, the load on your heart is reduced.

Tip your mood to tranquil with the tryptophan in Turkey, organic of course. Studies show this amino acid is credited with making you more agreeable and less argumentative

Find your OMMM with Omega 3 Fatty Acids found in Wild Caught Salmon. Your emotional wellbeing can be uplifted with foods rich in this as well as EPA and DHA

Walk on sunshine to boost your serotonin again with salmon, egg yolks and mushrooms rich in Vitamin D. Put a stop to panic with this vitamin which is also found by getting some "sensible sunlight".

Beat the blues with blueberries - Anthocyanins the pigments found in this fruit are anti-stressors with antioxidants that build your brain production of dopamine the feel-good chemical. It will also help you with coordination and memory function.

Fix your gut with fermented foods like organic yogurt. The key to less anxiety and depression is in the gut. Good bacteria are important and found in Kefir, saurkrat.

Dump your dark mood with dark chocolate. The deep benefits of anandamide play a role here as a neurotransmitter produced in the brain credited for momentarily blocking feelings of pain and depression.

Plant the mood boosting Magnesium benefits with seeds such as pumpkin, sunflower and sesame. Your overall wellbeing can get a lift to combat anxiety, panic attacks and potential depression. This acts as a precursor for neurotransmitters like serotonin, well known for this role

It may be all about the avocado with close to 20 essential health-boosting nutrients, including potassium, vitamin E, B vitamins, and folate. This superfood can help keep you satisfied with good fats and stabilize your blood sugar and mood.

Life Time Fitness is hosting a nutrition related Workshop on Saturday May 13th "How to Detox the Right Way." We also have the 60 Day Challenge enrolling now with Weigh in Weekend being May 6th - 8th. You can register at https://www.lifetime60day.com/

For more information on Life Time Fitness, visit: https://www.lifetimefitness.com/en.html

Life Time Athletic - Scottsdale

6850 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phone:(480) 538-9009

Life Time Fitness - Tempe

1616 W Ruby Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284

Phone:(480) 705-8855

Life Time Fitness - Gilbert

381 E Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Phone:(480) 892-5020



Life Time Fitness Palm Valley

14540 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Phone:(623) 536-9595

Add pops of color with the tassels and pom pom trend

Peruvian-inspired tassels and colorful pom poms are everywhere this Spring. Desert Ridge and Tempe Marketplace are in with how to pop that colorful extra everywhere.

Spring has officially sprung and one trend has stood out among the rest: Pom poms and tassels! From home décor to fashionable accessories, bright, Peruvian-inspired tassels and pom poms are the hottest trend in stores and on the runways.

Tassels and pom poms are the latest accessory to spring wardrobes and home décor.

It's a Peruvian-inspired trend with bright colors and pops of texture.

All items are from Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace, including items from Charming Charlie, DSW, Cost Plus World Market, F21 and Target.

:

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

www.tempemarketplace.com

(480) 966-9338

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

www.shopdesertridge.com

(480) 513-7586

Wildlife Selfie Ranger

The Cave Creek Regional Park set up a wildlife camera at the watering hole they made for Desert Tortoises. Now the the water hole has become a popular spot for all sorts of dessert animals: deer, rabbits, owls and even bobcats top by to take a drink.

You can visit their Facebook page to see the animals that stop by the water hole:

https://www.facebook.com/CaveCreekPark/

