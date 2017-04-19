Car crashes into utility box, causes power outage in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

APS officials say that about 1478 customers were without power after a car hit a utility box in Scottsdale Wednesday morning.

Officials say the crash occurred at around 5:30 a.m. near Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard.

APS officials are estimating that the power will be restored to all affected customers by 2:30 p.m. 

At the time, Scottsdale police asked drivers to avoid the area. 

